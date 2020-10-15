William "Ed" Sinks
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for William Edward "Ed" Sinks, age 95 of Clarksville, will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Brenda Pauline "Polly" Sinks. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. William passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. He was born April 23, 1925, in Palmyra, Tennessee, to Alma Baggett Sinks and Harvey Franklin Sinks who preceded him in death.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1942. He served on the minesweeper the USS Embattle the Gleaves-class destroyer the USS Quick, and he was most proud of his service in the Pacific Theater on the Fletcher-class destroyer the USS Nicholas.
Ed received the Silver Star, the third highest award for combat valor, for his heroic actions during a diving mission in enemy waters. He received a Purple Heart for injuries he received during an aerial attack on the Nicholas. He also took part in the rescue of USS Helena survivors from the Kula Gulf and Vella LeVella island during active combat. This dramatic rescue earned all serving on board a Presidential Unit Citation.
During a brief leave while in service, he married fellow Montgomery County-native Brenda Pauline "Polly" York in Norfolk, Virginia, and they were married 66 years until her death in 2011. After Ed's honorable discharge as a gunner's mate second class on April 29, 1946, he returned home to Clarksville.
His favorite pastimes were camping and fishing with family and friends at Land Between the Lakes, especially from his much-loved campsite on the point at Piney Campground. He and Polly, as well as his faithful dachshund sidekick "Hoss," also traveled the United States in a succession of campers, all of which he christened "Pokey."
He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Howard Sinks and Brice Sinks, and by his wife Polly. Survivors include his daughter, Linda Faye Sinks Conatser (Richard); three grandchildren, Chad McWhorter (Jeidy), Jill McWhorter Clendening, and Lynn McWhorter; six great-grandchildren, Kassie McWhorter Crain (Michael), Daniella McWhorter, Bella McWhorter, Parker Clendening, Sydney Clendening, and Poppy McWhorter; and five great-great grandchildren, Kaylynn, Karley, Kainan, Kinley and Kessa Crain.
