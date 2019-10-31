Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Faith Apostolic Church
1001 Goldcrest Drive
Springfield, TN
Willie Dowlen


1942 - 2019
Willie Dowlen Obituary
Willie Dowlen

Springfield - Age 77 of Springfield, TN, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Faith Apostolic Church 1001 Goldcrest Drive, Springfield, TN 37172. Interment Restlawn Cemetery.

He was born October 2, 1942 in Montgomery Co. to Ruby Lee Cage (Myles) Dowlen and Charlie Mallory. He is preceded in death by is wife, Patsy Ann Fort Dowlen, children, Willie Dowlen and Sabrina Dowlen, a grandson, a great granddaughter, brothers, Wylie Dowlen and Jesse Dowlen.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted daughter, Sandra D. (Cantrell) Sherrod; grandchildren, Shakia (Charles) Jones, April (MarKeith) Dowlen-Farmer, Dereckus (Maria') Farmer, Patrick Dowlen, Corey (Lakia) Suggs-Dowlen, Bryant (Amy J.) Dowlen, Tandian Dowlen and Tavarius M. Sherrod; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Gwen Smith and Mattie Francis Brown; brothers, James Dowlen, Sr, Frank (Waulnetta) Dowlen, Ronnie (Michelle) Dowlen and Donnie Dowlen; aunts, Elizabeth Majors and Shirley (Rev. Phillip) Stevenson; uncle, James (Christina) Cage and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
