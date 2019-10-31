|
Willie Dowlen
Springfield - Age 77 of Springfield, TN, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Faith Apostolic Church 1001 Goldcrest Drive, Springfield, TN 37172. Interment Restlawn Cemetery.
He was born October 2, 1942 in Montgomery Co. to Ruby Lee Cage (Myles) Dowlen and Charlie Mallory. He is preceded in death by is wife, Patsy Ann Fort Dowlen, children, Willie Dowlen and Sabrina Dowlen, a grandson, a great granddaughter, brothers, Wylie Dowlen and Jesse Dowlen.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted daughter, Sandra D. (Cantrell) Sherrod; grandchildren, Shakia (Charles) Jones, April (MarKeith) Dowlen-Farmer, Dereckus (Maria') Farmer, Patrick Dowlen, Corey (Lakia) Suggs-Dowlen, Bryant (Amy J.) Dowlen, Tandian Dowlen and Tavarius M. Sherrod; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Gwen Smith and Mattie Francis Brown; brothers, James Dowlen, Sr, Frank (Waulnetta) Dowlen, Ronnie (Michelle) Dowlen and Donnie Dowlen; aunts, Elizabeth Majors and Shirley (Rev. Phillip) Stevenson; uncle, James (Christina) Cage and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019