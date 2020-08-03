1/1
Willie Jones
Willie Jones

Clarksville - Age 88 of Clarksville passed away July 28, 2020. Viewing Tuesday, August 4, 2020 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

He was born July 5, 1932 in Wilimington, NC to William and Florine Jones. He is preceded in death by his children, Michael Jones and Kathryn Jones Ledet, parents, siblings, Willis Jones, Reuben Jones, Bertha Scott, Ernest Nixon and Luretha Mack.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Martha L. Jones; daughter, Jacqueline Jones; son-in-law, Pierre Ledet 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, host of of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
