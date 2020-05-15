|
|
Willie Lee Radcliff
Clarksville - Age 98, passed away May 12, 2020. He was born August 6, 1921 in Calvert, Alabama to the parents, Alexander G. Radcliff & Lucinda Hall. He educated in the Mobile County Public Schools. Willie was a proud WW2 Veteran serving in the US Navy. He was later employed as a Mechanic for Civil Service and was a bus driver for Gaylord Opryland. He was a long time member of St. John Baptist Church and later united with St. Paul Baptist Church. He is survived by wife, Teresa Radcliff, children, George Radcliff, Patrina(Terry) Townsend, John(Katrina) Jordan & Tara Radcliff, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, May 16, 1-6 pm with funeral Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in St. Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 15 to May 16, 2020