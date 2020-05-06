|
|
Wilma Allen
Indian Mound - Mrs. Wilma Allen, age 98, of Indian Mound, TN passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. She was born November 5, 1921 in Stewart County, TN, daughter of the late William R. Welker and Elizabeth Hayes Welker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Russell Allen, granddaughter, Lydia Allen, three brothers, and three sisters. Survivors include her son, Robert Allen (Paulette), Indian Mound, TN, daughter, Dwendle Burcham (Larry), Indian Mound, TN, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren.
Due to the restrictions for large gatherings a private family graveside service will be held at the Russell Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN, with Bro. Mitchell Allen and Pastor Anthony Daley officiating. Pallbearers will be Stuart Allen, Aaron Thomack, Devin Daley, Mitchell Allen, and Tony Daley. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 6 to May 7, 2020