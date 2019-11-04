|
Wilma Davidson
Clarksville - A graveside service for Wilma Davidson, age 89 of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Harwell officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Sykes Funeral Home.
Wilma passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at AHC Clarksville. She was born on July 1, 1930 in Montgomery County, Tn to Walter and Annie Mayfield Lisembee. She was member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Wilma worked for many years with CMCSS as a bus aide with special needs children.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Davidson; son, Bruce Bryant; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert (Suzanne) Bryant and John (Diane) Bryant; daughters, Brenda Moseley and Bonnie Bryant; sister, Ola Brown; grandchildren: Ross Bryant, Rhonda Felts, Michael Moseley, Charlcie Bryant, Stephanie Anderson, Jennifer Perigo, David Bryant, and Meg Tiongco; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be: Ross Bryant, David Bryant, Michael Moseley, Reggie Wallace, Garrette Milliken, and David Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019