Wilma Kendrick Johnson



Gallatin - Wilma Kendrick Johnson, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.



Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Johnson, her son, David Kendrick, and parents Maggie Jenkins Harper and Hamel Harper. Also, she was preceded by brothers Jerry and Bobby McElwrath and one great grandson.



Survivors include her sons, Robert Kendrick (Mary Catherine), Mark (Marcia) Kendrick, Eddie Kendrick (Kim), and Christopher Kendrick (Alisa); sisters, Debbie Sample, Connie Canderlero, and Vicki James. She was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Wilma was a Master Barber in both Clarksville and Crossville for over 40 years.



Wilma's family will receive friends from 12 to 2 Saturday, March 23, 2019. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Kendrick, Mark Kendrick, Eddie Kendrick, Chris Kendrick, Mark Kendrick, Jr., and Tim Beasley.



Memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 209 10th Avenue S., Suite 512, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.