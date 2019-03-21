Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Kendrick Johnson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilma Kendrick Johnson Obituary
Wilma Kendrick Johnson

Gallatin - Wilma Kendrick Johnson, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home while surrounded by her family.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Johnson, her son, David Kendrick, and parents Maggie Jenkins Harper and Hamel Harper. Also, she was preceded by brothers Jerry and Bobby McElwrath and one great grandson.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Kendrick (Mary Catherine), Mark (Marcia) Kendrick, Eddie Kendrick (Kim), and Christopher Kendrick (Alisa); sisters, Debbie Sample, Connie Canderlero, and Vicki James. She was the loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Wilma was a Master Barber in both Clarksville and Crossville for over 40 years.

Wilma's family will receive friends from 12 to 2 Saturday, March 23, 2019. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Kendrick, Mark Kendrick, Eddie Kendrick, Chris Kendrick, Mark Kendrick, Jr., and Tim Beasley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 209 10th Avenue S., Suite 512, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now