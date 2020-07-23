Wilma Lolita Jeffreys
Clarksville - Wilma Lolita Jeffreys, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away July 22, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Wilma was born January 28, 1931 in Williamson County to the late Albert Sullivan and Anna Walker Sullivan. In addition to her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bryce E. Jeffreys; daughters, Shelia (O'Neal) Barnes of Clarksville, TN, Gloria Finch of Stewart, TN, Crystal Jeffreys of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, James (Mary) Hamrick and Kimbry (Ray) Woodbeck.
A Special thanks to Aseracare and the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Clarksville, TN.
A celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Susan Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
