1/1
Wilma Lolita Jeffreys
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Lolita Jeffreys

Clarksville - Wilma Lolita Jeffreys, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away July 22, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Wilma was born January 28, 1931 in Williamson County to the late Albert Sullivan and Anna Walker Sullivan. In addition to her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bryce E. Jeffreys; daughters, Shelia (O'Neal) Barnes of Clarksville, TN, Gloria Finch of Stewart, TN, Crystal Jeffreys of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, James (Mary) Hamrick and Kimbry (Ray) Woodbeck.

A Special thanks to Aseracare and the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Clarksville, TN.

A celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Susan Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held at 11 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved