Winifred Saunders "Billie" Moore

Clarksville - Winifred Saunders Moore (Billie) died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Clarksville, TN. She was the only child of the late William Hardin Saunders and Winifred Argall Saunders.

She was born in Denver, Colorado, July 23, 1924, and had the opportunity to live in Colorado, New Mexico, and Mississippi during her youth. She was a graduate of the University of Colorado, Boulder, and the University of Tennessee, Memphis where she attained training to become a registered Medical Technologist.

Billie was married, June 22, 1949, to the late Marion Robertson Moore, MD. They remained married for over 60 years. They resided in Memphis, Tennessee where they raised their four children. She was an active volunteer with Girl Scouts of America, Buntyn Presbyterian Church, the PTA, and served as a volunteer and president of the Memphis Area Ostomy Group. She remained an avid animal lover her entire life. In later years they briefly lived in Hickory Wythe, Tennessee before moving to Clarksville, Tennessee in 2003 where she continued volunteering.

She is survived by her children Charlene Moore Kincaid and husband Ken, Jane Moore Crawford and husband Jim, Becky Sue Moore and husband Brad Halverson, and William Robertson Moore and wife Genie; five grandchildren James Crawford, Jr and wife Emily, Jonathan Crawford, Jeffrey Crawford, Brenna Halverson, and Evan Moore and wife Ellen; and four great-grandchildren Lillian, Oliver, and Matilda Crawford and Thomas Moore. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.

The family will hold a small, private service and interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Parks Foundation

nationalparks.org
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 14 to May 15, 2020
