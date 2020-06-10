Wynella "Mickey" B. Badgett
Cordele, GA - Wynella "Mickey" B. Badgett, age 88, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in Manchester, TN at a later date.
Mickey was born in Hillsboro, TN on February 11, 1932, to the late Maultie and Wendell Bramblett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, MAJ (RET) Charles "Chuck" B Badgett, brother and sister-in-law John and Betty T. Bramblett, sister and brother-in-law Harold Meade and Helen Brown, and brother-in-law John Powers and Joe Elam. She is survived by sisters, Carolyn Powers, Bramlett "Birdie" Elam and brother James (Betty Jean) Bramblett; three children, Lynn (Walter) Cannon, Sharon (Glen) Pakis, and David (Janie) Badgett; grandchildren Rebecca Lunsford of Huntsville, AL, Chris (Annette) Lunsford of Nashville, TN, David (Jamie) Davis of Cordele, GA, Bradley (Cherree) Davis of Cordele, GA, Claire Pakis of Franklin, TN, Nicole Badgett of Rome, NY, Casey (Andrea) Badgett of Buffalo, NY, Jessica Nelson of Rochester, NY and Sydney Badgett of Buffalo, NY; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Mickey graduated from Manchester High School, Manchester TN, and headed off to Memphis to begin a long career in nursing. She received an Associate Degree in Nursing from the Memphis Baptist Hospital's nursing program, a Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) from the University of Tennessee Memphis College of Nursing, Master's Degree in Nursing (MSN) from the University of Maryland and completed her education with an EdD in Educational Leadership from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Mickey's nursing and education journey touched the lives of thousands of nurses across the southeast from East Tennessee State University to Louisiana College, and retiring from Austin Peay State University.
To family, she was Mickey, Grannie Mic, and Aunt "Vanilla", who loved unconditionally and held a special place in her heart for everyone she touched. Together with the love of her life, Chuck, she traveled throughout Europe, cruised Alaska and Hawaii, hiked the Smokies and was considered a Snowbird on the beaches of Florida. She had visited all 50 states including the British Isles. After retiring in 1998, she and Chuck moved to Crossville, TN where she was active in Habitat for Humanity, local American Cancer Society, and Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Cordele, GA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601-7633; W.B. Badgett Scholarship Fund, Austin Peay University, P.O. Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044; or College of Nursing Scholarships, East Tennessee Univeristy, P.O. Box 70731, Johnson City, TN 37614.
These arrangements by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.