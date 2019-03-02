Yoshiko "Yoshi" Shimasaki



Clarksville -



Yoshiko "Yoshi" Horie Shimasaki, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Gafa Uilelee officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. She was born on July 30, 1936 in Ibaraki, Japan to the late Mitsuro and Kiku Horie. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Shimasaki, daughter Lisa Shimasaki Schell and a son and daughter at birth. She worked for the Ft Campbell Post Exchange and Walmart. She loved her job and interacting with the customers. Often times you would see her joking around with the customers, always a smile on her face. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, caring for her pets, taking care of her flowers, and cooking for those she loved. She was the epitome of if you're willing to work, you can succeed in this country. Yoshiko is survived by her children, Rita (Ron) Koontz; Gordon Shimasaki; Daisy (Andy) Whitten; Manuel (Fay) Shimasaki; Doris (Mike) Senters; Daniel (Leslie) Shimasaki; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a dear friend, Takako Burnette. She will be greatly missed! Grandsons will serve as pallbearers; Ryan Whitten, Nicholas Shimasaki, Christopher Dempsey, Michael Senters, Christopher Schell, Joshua Koontz, Matthew Shimasaki, and Jacob Senters. The family wants to give a special thanks to Caris Hospice, Nurse Laura, and CNA Jackie. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019