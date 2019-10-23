Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for DEBORAH JUNE WARD
DEBORAH WARD Obituary (The Ledger)

DEBORAH JUNE WARD Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
First 25 of 134 words: DEBORAH JUNE WARD WINTER HAVEN - An angel that began her earthly life on March 2, 1959 in Buffalo NY and was raised by Dalroy...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for DEBORAH WARD

DEBORAH WARD Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the The Ledger.