Donna Smallwood Obituary (Archived) Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019 24 of 24 words: DONNA SMALLWOOD LAKELAND - Donna Smallwood passed away on 12/15/19. Visit: Thurs. 12/19, 6-7:30pm. Memorial service 7:30, both at Lanier Funeral & Crem. Svcs. View Full Obituary for Donna Smallwood