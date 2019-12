No Guest Book was included with the obituary for Donna Smallwood .

24 of 24 words : DONNA SMALLWOOD LAKELAND - Donna Smallwood passed away on 12/15/19. Visit: Thurs. 12/19, 6-7:30pm. Memorial service 7:30, both at Lanier Funeral & Crem. Svcs.

Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

