Glenn Lowell Goodall Obituary (Archived) Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019 First 25 of 28 words: GLENN LOWELL GOODALL PLANT CITY - Glenn Lowell Goodall, 79, of Plant City, Florida, born on September 25, 1940; entered into eternal rest November 8,... View Full Obituary for Glenn Goodall