First 25 of 27 words : IDA MAE JONES LAKE WALES- Ida Mae Jones, 91 died 12/20/19. Vis. Fri. 5:30-7pm at Epps Chapel. Srvs. on Sat. 12/28/19 2pm, First Institutional MBC,...

Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019