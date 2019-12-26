Email James H. "Bubba" Skelton Obituary (Archived) Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019 First 25 of 165 words: JAMES H. 'Bubba' SKELTON LAKELAND - James H. 'Bubba' Skelton, 85, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence in Lakeland. Born January 19,... View Full Obituary & Guest Book for James Skelton James Skelton Guest Book | View 1 of 1 Entry: "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time. " - Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow View Full Obituary & Guest Book for James Skelton

