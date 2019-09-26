Obituary Preview for Lorritta Sampson
Lorritta Sampson Obituary
(Archived)
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
: LORRITTA SAMPSON LAKELAND - In loving memory: Lorritta Sampson, of Lakeland FL, passed on September 20, 2019. She will be greatly missed.
