Blank Blank Blank

Obituary Preview for Lorritta Sampson

Lorritta Sampson Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
22 of 22 words: LORRITTA SAMPSON LAKELAND - In loving memory: Lorritta Sampson, of Lakeland FL, passed on September 20, 2019. She will be greatly missed.

View Full Obituary for Lorritta Sampson

Create a Guest Book for Lorritta Sampson

No Guest Book was included with the obituary for Lorritta Sampson .
Share your loved one’s story with a Legacy.com Memorial Website.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the The Ledger.