Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Mary T. Parker

Mary T. Parker Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
First 25 of 137 words: MARY T. PARKER WINTER HAVEN - The family of Mary T. Parker is saddened to announce her passing on December 16, 2019 in Winter Haven,...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Mary Parker

Mary Parker Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the The Ledger.