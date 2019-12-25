Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Robert Edlow Conibear
Email
Robert Edlow Conibear Obituary
(Archived)
Published in Ledger from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
First 25 of 171 words
: ROBERT EDLOW CONIBEAR LAKELAND - Robert Edlow Conibear, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born on May 19, 1930 he was a...
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Robert Conibear
Robert Conibear Guest Book
This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
Restore and sign this Guest Book
View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Robert Conibear
Ways to View
Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
24-Hour Restoration
$ 2.95
Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
Deluxe Hardcover Book
$ 79.00
Laminated Hardcover Book
$ 59.00
Laminated Softcover Book
$ 39.00
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for?
Return to today's Obituaries for the The Ledger.
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS
CONTACT US
FAQ
© 2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.