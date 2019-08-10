Ron "Bubba" Lauderbaugh Obituary (Archived) Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019 First 25 of 270 words: RON 'BUBBA' LAUDERBAUGH LAKELAND - Ron 'Bubba' Lauderbaugh went to be with the Lord October 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of... View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Ron Lauderbaugh