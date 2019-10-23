Email Samuel F. Payne Obituary (Archived) Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019 First 25 of 114 words: SAMUEL F. PAYNE LAKELAND - Samuel F. Payne, 64, died October 17, 2019. Sam was born in North Attleboro, MA and relocated to Florida in... View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Samuel Payne Samuel Payne Guest Book | View 2 of 2 Entries: "My you be held up in angels wings. " - Michele Capuana Averill View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Samuel Payne

