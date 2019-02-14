|
A. EVERETT
AMOS, 81
BLACKSTONE, VA. - A. Everett Amos, 81, of Blackstone, VA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved, Judy Amos; a daughter, Nancy A. Yesbeck (Ed) of Richmond; a son, George T. Amos of Stephens City; three step-daughters, Deborah Lee Cutchin of Seattle, WA, Virginia Lynn Cutchin of Harrisonburg, and Stacey Lynn Porter (Stevan) of Deland, FL; four grandchildren, Luke D. Yesbeck, Adam C. Yesbeck, Sean M. Porter and Lauren D. Porter.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., Blackstone, VA 23824, with interment following in Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, VA 23894.
Memorial donations may be made to Cren-shaw United Methodist Church or Grace United Methodist Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019