Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for A. AMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. EVERETT AMOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

A. EVERETT AMOS Obituary
A. EVERETT
AMOS, 81

BLACKSTONE, VA. - A. Everett Amos, 81, of Blackstone, VA, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved, Judy Amos; a daughter, Nancy A. Yesbeck (Ed) of Richmond; a son, George T. Amos of Stephens City; three step-daughters, Deborah Lee Cutchin of Seattle, WA, Virginia Lynn Cutchin of Harrisonburg, and Stacey Lynn Porter (Stevan) of Deland, FL; four grandchildren, Luke D. Yesbeck, Adam C. Yesbeck, Sean M. Porter and Lauren D. Porter.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church St., Blackstone, VA 23824, with interment following in Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, VA 23894.
Memorial donations may be made to Cren-shaw United Methodist Church or Grace United Methodist Church.
www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
Download Now