AARON GARMON Obituary
AARON
GARMON, 77

LAKE WALES - Aaron Garmon of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born April 11, 1942 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Ivy and Lenna Garmon. He was self-employed in the delivery business. Aaron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Brandon and the Elks Lodge. He was an outdoors man who loved to golf, fish, go to yard sales, and garden.
Aaron was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Diana Garmon; sons, Jeffrey Garmon (Darlene) of McDonough, Georgia, and Steven Garmon (Michelle Ramage) of Millageville, Georgia; and sisters, Linda Hicks (Lamar) of Lithonia, Georgia, and Louise Burke of Valdosta, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. David Durham officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AARON's passing.
