Or Copy this URL to Share

DR. ABRAHAM

KAROTTUKUNNELL

(AVARACHEN), 77



TAMPA - Dr. Abraham Karottukunnel (Avarachen) of Tampa, Florida passed away at his residence on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 77.

He left behind his wife Indira and four children and their families including four grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store