LAKELAND - Ada R. Westbrook, 79, died on Feb.27, 2019.
Mrs. Westbrook was born in Enterprise, Mississippi on Nov. 19, 1939. She married her soulmate and built a life together after moving to Florida. She worked several jobs throughout her life with most of them being clerical work.
She is survived by 3 children; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where her late husband is interred.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
