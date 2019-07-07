ADAH F.

HOOD



LAKELAND - Adah, 94, died June 28, 2019. She was born in West Point, IN, to the late Geneva and Edgar Bare. She graduated from Indiana Business College. She moved to Lakeland with her husband Gene Hood in 1956. Adah was a life-long homemaker but worked as a secretary in Indiana and at College Heights United Methodist Church. She has been a member of College Heights since coming to Lakeland. She loved dogs, spending time with her family, both in Florida and North Carolina. She loved cooking, canning and playing board games.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Donald Hood, and sisters, June Smith, Gloria Stewart, and Janet Nelson.

She is survived by her children Pamela Morgan of Gainesville, FL, Donald Hood of Lakeland, and Steven Hood of Franklin, NC; grandchildren, Jeffrey Morgan, Christina Rodriguez, Brandon Hood, Ashley Hood, Gene Hood, Samantha Hood and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on September 20, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019