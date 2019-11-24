|
|
ADAM J.
ELLERBE
1981-2019
LAKELAND - Adam J. Ellerbe, 38, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA on Nov. 18, 2019. He was born in Bartow, FL, on February 4, 1981, to Gene and Gayle Ellerbe.
He is survived by his parents; wife of 17 years, Heather Ellerbe; brother, Ryan Ellerbe (Stephanie); parents-in-law, Holly and Davis Johnston; grandmother-in-law, Joan Petrain; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and his beloved service dog, Ever. He was predeceased by his grandparents, T.E. & Elizabeth Ellerbe and Ralph & Alice Trueblood.
Adam graduated from Lakeland High School in 1999. He enlisted in the military in 2000 with the Florida National Guard and transferred to active duty with the 3rd Infantry division at Ft. Stewart, GA arriving 3 weeks prior to 9/11/2001. He was part of the initial invasion into Iraq with the 2nd Brigade Reconnaissance Team. Adam was among the first soldiers into Saddam's palaces and, subsequently, into Saddam's son's personal residence. Adam was selected for Army Special Forces in 2006 as a Green Beret and served multiple deployments into Afghanistan with SFODA 3116, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, NC. He left military service in 2012 after 12 years of service and worked in the defense industry. He left the industry after 2 years due to combat related mental health issues, namely PTSD & TBI (traumatic brain injury).
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell, Lakeland, with a full, military honor service later that day at 2:00 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Second Chance, Inc., 20251 Century Blvd., Ste. 130, Germantown, MD 20874 or online at
Operationsecondchan ce.org/donate-now - or - Paws and Warriors, P.O. Box 14631, Bradenton, FL 34280.
