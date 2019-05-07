|
ADELE T. BEVIS DURRANCE
BARTOW - Margaret 'Adele' T. Bevis Durrance was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on May 3, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1917 to James and Jesse S. Timberlake in Arcadia, FL. Raised in Bartow, Adele graduated from Summerlin Institute and attended Florida State College for Women. In her adult life, she was an assistant buyer for Jesslyn's Gift Shop, in Bartow. She was active in her community; Past President and one of the oldest members of the Bartow Cricket Club, member of the Live Oak Circle Garden Club, United Methodist Women and PEO Sister. She was a lifelong, active member of First United Methodist Church of Bartow where she taught Sunday school for almost 50 years, greeted church members, decorated the church for various holidays and the fellowship hall for Wednesday night suppers and special events. Adele enjoyed decorating, gardening in her yard and home in Maggie Valley, N.C., playing Bridge, and spending time with her family and friends. Adele was a generous, selfless, beautiful soul who would do anything for anyone. She was a mother or grandmother figure to those who knew her. Some even called her 'Aunt Del.' Her last words to everyone who loved her were 'Don't cry for me - celebrate!'
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Harry Lindenfelser; first husband, W.F. Bevis; second husband, James Freeman Durrance; sister, Audrey T. Taylor; brother-in-law, Crawford F. Taylor; niece, Vicki T. Sweet; bonus daughter, Hilda B. Chamberlain; and bonus great grandsons, Cameron Chamberlain and Corey Keith. Adele is survived by her great niece, Alison S. Ready (Chris) of Auburndale, FL; great nephew, Matthew R. Sweet (Caala) of Bartow, FL; great-great nieces and nephews, Jessalyn, Andrew, Ella Adele, Kaleb, Gavin, and Wyatt; bonus grandchildren, Carole Marler (Jim) of Lakeland, FL, Bill Chamberlain (Jean) of Brandon, FL, Jordan Chamberlain of Apollo Beach, FL, Blake Chamberlain (Gail) of Mulberry, FL; Bonus great grandchildren, Nathan, Shawn, Christina, Davin, Melissa, and their families; bonus daughter, Barbree Keith (Bob) of Gray, TN.
Funeral Services will be at First United Methodist Church, Bartow, FL, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Celebration of Del's life will begin at 11:00 am. Graveside immediately to follow Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartow at 455 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 7 to May 8, 2019