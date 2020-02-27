Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
ADELL McDOUGALD


1923 - 2020
ADELL McDOUGALD Obituary
ADELL
McDOUGALD, 96

WINTER HAVEN - Adell McDougald, age 96, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on 2/24/2020.
She was born on 8/23/1923 in Chancellor, Alabama to Osker and Martha Stinson.
She married the love of her life, Wilmer Dean 'Doc' McDougald on 11/4/1939 and moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1952.
Adell is survived by her sister, Sarah Brewer (age 94); daughters, Carol Cuen, Gail Dixon (R.J.), June Varnum (Al), and Janey Pribilski; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchild-ren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, five brothers, and two grandchildren.
Services on February 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Visitation at 1:00pm, Funeral at 2:00pm.
Interment at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.
More information at www.OakRidgeFuneralCare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
