Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ADOLPH BELCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADOLPH BELCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADOLPH BELCHER Obituary
ADOLPH
BELCHER, 82

FORT MEADE - Adolph Belcher, age 82, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Fort Meade.
Born December 6, 1936 in Enterprise, AL, he was the son of the late Lehmon and Addie Elizabeth (Ellis) Belcher. Mr. Belcher was a Fabricator working in the Citrus Processing industry for many years. Adolph attended the First Church of God of Fort Meade.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Faye (Crumbly) Belcher; brothers Clintard, Junior, and Mack Belcher. Mr. Belcher is survived by his loving son Allen Belcher (Vickie) of Fort Meade, his siblings: Ruth Vaughn, of Montgomery, AL, Carol Douglas (Jack), of Seattle, WA, Joe Belcher (Gail), of Fort Meade, Randall Belcher (Heidi), of Dade City, and Keith Belcher (Jean), of Winter Haven. Adolph also leaves behind two grandchildren: Jordan Belcher (Kaylee), of Lake Wales and Tyler Belcher, Fort Meade; his great granddaughter Kaydance; special nieces Melissa Campbell, Can-dance Campbell and two special great nieces: Chasity and Sophia along with many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14th from 10am to 11am at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADOLPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.