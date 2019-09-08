|
ADOLPH
BELCHER, 82
FORT MEADE - Adolph Belcher, age 82, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Fort Meade.
Born December 6, 1936 in Enterprise, AL, he was the son of the late Lehmon and Addie Elizabeth (Ellis) Belcher. Mr. Belcher was a Fabricator working in the Citrus Processing industry for many years. Adolph attended the First Church of God of Fort Meade.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Faye (Crumbly) Belcher; brothers Clintard, Junior, and Mack Belcher. Mr. Belcher is survived by his loving son Allen Belcher (Vickie) of Fort Meade, his siblings: Ruth Vaughn, of Montgomery, AL, Carol Douglas (Jack), of Seattle, WA, Joe Belcher (Gail), of Fort Meade, Randall Belcher (Heidi), of Dade City, and Keith Belcher (Jean), of Winter Haven. Adolph also leaves behind two grandchildren: Jordan Belcher (Kaylee), of Lake Wales and Tyler Belcher, Fort Meade; his great granddaughter Kaydance; special nieces Melissa Campbell, Can-dance Campbell and two special great nieces: Chasity and Sophia along with many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14th from 10am to 11am at the First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019