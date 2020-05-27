ADOLPH H. GRIMM, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Adolph H. Grimm, 90, of Winter Haven passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. A native of Philadelphia, PA. he moved to the area in 1973 after retiring from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. During Adolph's 23 year career in the Army Air Corps he was a Test Pilot and a Flight Instructor and is a Korean War and Viet Nam War Veteran. After retiring, he became very active at the Haines City High School as a Track Coach and the JROTC Instructor. Winning 7 State Championships with the 'Spinning Springfields' from 1973-1992. Adolph was a University of Connecticut Graduate and an Avid Huskies Fan. He was a lifetime member of the St. Matthews Catholic Church where he participated as a Choir Leader and Eucharistic Minister.
Adolph was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Flint Grimm, and his second wife, Catherine Grimm. Also, two sons, Michael Paul Grimm and Stephen Harry Grimm. He is survived by six children, Dianne Phillips, Charles Grimm, Susan Grimm, Nancy Grimm Hall, Jennifer Grimm and Burton Grimm. Twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He lived a very full life and died the way many say they want to, in his sleep, with no suffering. Up until the day before, he was still riding his bike up to 14 miles a day and going to the gym. He was a multi-faceted person. He could play Cribbage for hours. He was a Trekkie from the start and also loved Hallmark Movies and was a sucker for a happy ending. He loved Glenn Miller AND Dr. Demento! Many are familiar with one of his 'lullabies' which he used to soothe fussy babies. Anyone who knew him knew that he was incredibly generous. Mickey Waffles anyone? Everyone! Shore dinner? Sure! Grandpa Soup? Yes, please! Always plenty to go around. He never stopped cooking for an 'army.' He perfected Thanksgiving Dinner. He will truly be missed by all the families who returned year after year to stay in one of his cottages in Rhode Island. Some came for decades and their children returned with kids of their own. His dear friend, Jimmy Curry, is devastated to lose his card partner and true friend. We all are. When he wasn't fishing, gardening, biking or rooting for his beloved UCONN Women's Basketball Team (GO HUSKIES!), he would don a paper bag to become 'The Unknown Poet'. A dittie from Dad or Dolph was priceless. HE was priceless.
Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be held at 6pm on Friday, May 29th at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with a reception to follow at 7pm. For those unable to attend or, in these uncertain times, uncomfortable attending in person, we understand completely. The service will be live-streamed on the Oak Ridge Funeral Care website.
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com For those who wish, Donations may be made in memory of Catherine to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf@bcrf.org .
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.