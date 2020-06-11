AGNES MARY

PRESTON



MULBERRY - Agnes Mary Preston, 89, of Mulberry, FL passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Lakeland. She was born on December 30, 1930 to the late Fred and Mary Kittle in New Boston, Michigan.

Agnes was a dedicated Military wife and volunteered with the Salvation Army. She served as a treasurer of her local church in Lakeland and loved her chicken. The most important things in her life were her dogs and her grandchildren, both of which she took very, very good care of.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and son, Jerry Preston.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Preston and Randall Preston; daughters, Paula Griffis and Mary Greco; brother, Charles Kittle; sister, Evelyn Moore; 8 grandchildren,19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great Grandchild-ren.

A Visitation will be held 11-12 PM Thursday, June 11 at Sunset Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM. Graveside will be held immediately after in the cemetery.

Sunset Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store