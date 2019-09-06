Home

More Obituaries for Alan Gollert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Derek Gollert

Alan Derek Gollert Obituary
ALAN DEREK
GOLLERT

LAKELAND - Alan Derek Gollert passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Friday 8/23/2019.
He was born in Montreal 5/5/1948. He moved to Lakeland in 1987. He was a proud member of the Canadian Navy, an avid motorcyclist and adventurer.
Survivors: wife: Lynn Gollert, St. Petersburg FL, mother Audrey Gollert, sisters Holly Gollert (George), Anne Gollert Hill (Tom), brother Howard Gollert (Kelly), all of Lakeland, FL, ex wife Glynda Gollert, children Jason Gollert, Lyndsey Gol-lert, Ashley Schmick (Scott & 3 grandchildren), all of Calgary Alberta Canada, numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
No service will be held at his request.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
