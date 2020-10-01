ALAN EUGENE ELLIOTT, Sr., 74



WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Alan Eugene Elliott, Sr., 74, a resident of Winter Haven passed away 4/3/20. Alan was born 3/21/46 in Eagle Lake to Major and Evelyn (Hicks) Elliott. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and graduated from Winter Haven High School 1964. He was a Driver/Parts Counter Person in the Automotive Industry (working for Regal Chevy, Car Quest & Bumper to Bumper). He was a member of the W.H. Moose Lodge. He enjoyed football, NASCAR and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Robert Williams; sister-in-law Carol Elliott and brother. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 30 yrs, Beth Elliott; son Alan (Donna) Elliott, Jr.; stepmother Geneva Elliott; 2 brothers: David Elliott and Danny Elliott; granddaughter Brandy; step grandsons Michael & Kayden; 1 gt. grandchild and 1 step gt. grandchildren.

A celebration of Alan's life will be 2pm Sat., Oct. 3rd at Kersey Funeral Home. Due to COVID, remember to social distance and wear your mask.



