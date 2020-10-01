1/
ALAN EUGENE ELLIOTT
1946 - 2020
ALAN EUGENE ELLIOTT, Sr., 74

WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Alan Eugene Elliott, Sr., 74, a resident of Winter Haven passed away 4/3/20. Alan was born 3/21/46 in Eagle Lake to Major and Evelyn (Hicks) Elliott. He was a lifetime Polk Co. resident and graduated from Winter Haven High School 1964. He was a Driver/Parts Counter Person in the Automotive Industry (working for Regal Chevy, Car Quest & Bumper to Bumper). He was a member of the W.H. Moose Lodge. He enjoyed football, NASCAR and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Robert Williams; sister-in-law Carol Elliott and brother. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 30 yrs, Beth Elliott; son Alan (Donna) Elliott, Jr.; stepmother Geneva Elliott; 2 brothers: David Elliott and Danny Elliott; granddaughter Brandy; step grandsons Michael & Kayden; 1 gt. grandchild and 1 step gt. grandchildren.
A celebration of Alan's life will be 2pm Sat., Oct. 3rd at Kersey Funeral Home. Due to COVID, remember to social distance and wear your mask.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
