ALAN HUGH GOLDSMITH LAKELAND - Alan Hugh Goldsmith

ALAN HUGH GOLDSMITH LAKELAND - Alan Hugh Goldsmith Obituary
ALAN HUGH
GOLDSMITH

LAKELAND - Alan Hugh Goldsmith, 64, of Houston, TX, and formerly Lakeland, FL, passed away Feb. 20, 2020.
He graduated from USF in 1978, and then from South Texas College of Law. Alan began his law career before embracing his passions of numismatics and entrepreneurship as owner of the Lakeland Coin Exchange of Houston, then VP in commercial real estate development, and finally as owner of IDB Collectibles Houston, TX. Alan had many passions and contributed to the community in so many ways.
He was predeceased by: his father Lloyd; and his brother Marc. He is survived by: his wife Etna; his mother Rhoda; his children, Jonathan (Michal), Bradley (Emily) and Jennifer (Michael); his grandchildren, Graham, Owen and Ariel; and his sister Alisa.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
