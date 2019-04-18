ALANA RUTH WILFONG MINEAR



LAKELAND - Alana Ruth Wilfong Minear of Lakeland, FL unexpectedly died at her home on 15 April 2019. She was born August 25, 1947 in Elkins, WV to the late Dewey L. Wilfong and Gail Ruth Ours.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey M. Warner (Morgan) of Apex, NC; her brother, Daniel L. Wilfong (Joyce) of Parkersburg, WV; her step-father, Alfred C. Jenkins, Severn, MD; three grandchildren: Elise N. Warner, Zackquel W. Warner, and William M. Warner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry W. Minear, and infant son, Andrew Minear.

Alana grew up in Parsons, WV and was a graduate of Parsons High School. She obtained her BA from Fairmont State College and her MA from West Virginia University. She was the Director of the Senior Center for Tucker County, WV; Director of Alumni Relations for Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV; Director of the Foundation at the University of Charleston in Charleston, WV; Executive Director at Ronald McDonald House, Charleston, WV; and Parking System Director at the City of Charleston. In 2016 Alana moved from Charleston, WV to Lakeland, FL to enjoy the warmer climate.

She was a Master Gardener of Polk County; Donor, Member, and Advisor of Platform Art; and a Certified Ambassador of Tourism and Sports with Central Florida's Visitor Information Center. She volunteered at Polk Museum of Art; as a hospice counselor; with the Miss Lakeland Pageant; and for Lake Morton Neighborhood Association Historic Home and Garden Tour. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland; the Tin Can Gypzee Traveling Dance Studio; and the Ladies of Lake Morton.

Alana enjoyed her family and friends and especially her grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and everyone will miss her contagious laughter and sparkling personality.

Her request for cremation has been honored. A Memorial Service will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church in the chapel, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL at 2:00 PM, on Friday, April 19, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alana Wilfong Minear Endowed Scholarship (in memory of Larry W. Minear, Dewey L. Wilfong and Gail R. Ours.) Gifts can be made by mail to Karen Wilmoth, Davis and Elkins College, 100 Campus Dr, Elkins WV 26241 or Give Online at www.dewv.edu , noting the scholarship in the comments.

As so eloquently written by Gina Berry: 'The sun sets on a beautiful lady and yet heaven's doors open to an angel' Ecclesiastes 12:6-7 - II Corinthians 5:6-8

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary