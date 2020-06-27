ALBERT FERRELL "GRADER MAN" JEFFRIES
ALBERT FERRELL
'GRADER MAN'
JEFFRIES, 80

LAKELAND - Albert Ferrell Jeffries 'Grader Man' (80) passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born on July 18, 1939 in Lakeland, Florida. He served in the Army Reserves. He retired from the Polk County Road Department after 30 years of service. Albert was an avid farmer, hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Gapway Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Kenny, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 59 years, sons: Kevin (Pat) Jeffries and Keith (Ginger) Jeffries, grandchildren: Brooke-Lynn, David, Darla, Shari, Henry, Shelbi-Kaye, Amanda and Amber, great - grandchildren: Kyle, Kaleb, Tyler, Anthony, Nathan, Rosilyn, David, Joseph, Connor, Eric, Gloria, Jaylen, Alex, Bri and Luke.
A graveside service will be held at Glenn Abbey Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 28th, 2020.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
