ALBERT 'SONNY' HOSMER CARTER, Jr.



LAKELAND - Mr. Albert 'Sonny' Hosmer Carter, Jr., age 71, a resident of Lakeland, FL passed away Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Sonny was born Jun. 3, 1947 in Jacksonville, FL to Albert and Darthulah (Dot) Carter. He has been a Polk County resident since 1976 after becoming a decorated hero serving in the Vietnam War. He attended Rickards High School and was a retired Long Haul Truck Driver. Sonny loved camping and fishing with Royal Rangers; he cherished time with his family; and faithfully served God every day of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria Jones.

Sonny is survived by his loving family: wife of 34 years, Clara Carter; 3 children Timothy Carter of Lakeland, FL, Marie Schambach (Brett) of Crawfordsville, IN, and Katie Eastburn (Steven) of Lakeland, FL; sister Sarah Esner of Tallahassee, FL; 4 grandchildren Megan Rae Williams of Lakeland, FL, Dalton Carter Schambach of Crawfordsville, IN, Alexandria Madison Schambach of Brooksville, FL, and John William Schambach of Crawfordsville, IN; one God Child, Camden Carlson of Lakeland, FL; and two dogs Durby and Widener.

Visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 -6:00 PM in the Tribute Center. Services will follow at 6:00 PM in the Chapel at Heath Funeral Chapel .... In Sonny's honor, we ask that all Royal Rangers that attend, please wear your uniform.

Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Life Assembly Royal Rangers, Lakeland, FL in his name.

