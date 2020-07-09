1/
DR. ALBERT M. FALCONE
DR. ALBERT M.
FALCONE, 100

LAKE WALES - Dr. Albert M. Falcone of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1920 in Roseto, Pennsylvania, to the late Michael and Mary Falcone. He moved to Lake Wales from Westfield, New Jersey in 1985. Dr. Albert was a retired ear, eyes, nose, and throat physician. He served in the Korean Conflict with the Army.
Dr. Albert was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Lou Stevens; daughter, Mary Falcone of Rahway, New Jersey; and son, Michael Falcone and wife Donna of Deland.
Services will be posted at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
