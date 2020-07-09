DR. ALBERT M.
FALCONE, 100
LAKE WALES - Dr. Albert M. Falcone of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1920 in Roseto, Pennsylvania, to the late Michael and Mary Falcone. He moved to Lake Wales from Westfield, New Jersey in 1985. Dr. Albert was a retired ear, eyes, nose, and throat physician. He served in the Korean Conflict with the Army.
Dr. Albert was preceded in death by his wife. He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Lou Stevens; daughter, Mary Falcone of Rahway, New Jersey; and son, Michael Falcone and wife Donna of Deland.
Services will be posted at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.