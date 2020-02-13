Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT HYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT MARSHALL HYDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT MARSHALL HYDE Obituary
ALBERT
MARSHALL
HYDE, 97

LAKELAND - Albert Marshall Hyde, 97, died February 9, 2020. Marshall was born in Grants Pass, OR on May 27, 1922. He obtained his medical degree through the US Navy serving in the Korean Arena. After the war and a residency in Miami, Fl, he moved with his wife and two young children to Lakeland, Florida. Marshall and Martha loved horses, antiquing, traveling and boating. He also was an avid skier and golfer.
Marshall is predeceased by his wife Martha. He is survived by his children, William L. Hyde and Cassie Hyde Strasser and two grandchildren, Zachary and Lindsay Strasser.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -