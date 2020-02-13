|
|
ALBERT
MARSHALL
HYDE, 97
LAKELAND - Albert Marshall Hyde, 97, died February 9, 2020. Marshall was born in Grants Pass, OR on May 27, 1922. He obtained his medical degree through the US Navy serving in the Korean Arena. After the war and a residency in Miami, Fl, he moved with his wife and two young children to Lakeland, Florida. Marshall and Martha loved horses, antiquing, traveling and boating. He also was an avid skier and golfer.
Marshall is predeceased by his wife Martha. He is survived by his children, William L. Hyde and Cassie Hyde Strasser and two grandchildren, Zachary and Lindsay Strasser.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020