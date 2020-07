Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBERTHA 'BERT'

ANDREWS-LEBLUE, 94

Domestic



AUBURNDALE - Albertha Andrews-LeBlue, 94, passed away on 6/30/2020. A Celebration of Life will be on Sat. in Beaumont TX. Coney Funeral Hm.



