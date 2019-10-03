|
|
ALEJANDRO
SANTIAGO
WINTER HAVEN - Alejandro Santiago, 95, of Winter Haven, FL passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019.
He was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He attended Iglesias Misionera in Lakeland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Consuelo Santiago, sons, Dennis, Samuel, and Joseph.
He is survived by his children, Alex Santiago Jr. (Martha), Mary Arias, Ralph Santiago (Cathy), and Rebecca Grassel (Ben), six grandchildren: Joanne, Alex III, Tanya, Giovanna, Stefanie, and Jonathan, four great grandchildren: Andrew, Simon, Annabella, and Zoey, two brothers, and two sisters.
Alejandro was a man devoted to the Lord, family, and church. He served as treasurer for 28 years at his church, Thessalonica Assembly of God, Bronx, NY. He loved the outdoors, his garden, and his pet animals.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th from 10-11 with a service from 11-12 at Oasis Community Church (across from Travis Tech College) 3300 Winter Lake Rd. Lakeland, FL 33803. Interment will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019