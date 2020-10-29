Please accept my deepest condolences. Alex and I bonded over our name. We used to talk once or twice a week, He always had a smile, and was the most sincere, inquisitive person who was determined to get ahead in life. He carried himself with empathy, humility, and honor, surely a reflection on his parents and family. The picture above perfectly captures his sunny disposition. He was robbed of a great life, and we were robbed of a chance to see him do great things. I wish you peace.

Alex Darcy

Acquaintance