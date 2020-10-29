1/1
ALEXANDER DEMETRIUS WATSON
1995 - 2020
ALEXANDER
DEMETRIUS
WATSON, 25

BARTOW -Alexander Demetrius Watson, 10/12/20. Viewing at Gause FH, Fri. 10/30/20 at 5-7pm. Services Sat. 10/31/20, 11am, First Providence MBC.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Providence Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GAUSE FUNERAL HOME - Bartow
625 S. Holland Pkwy.
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-9084
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gause Funeral Home
October 28, 2020
Edith,
I’m praying for you and your family. I understand this is a difficult time for you and the family, but the beauty is he’s with our Holy Father in a better place. Tears will fall, but joy will come in due time.
Bilbrew Family
Gloria Bilbrew
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Edith and Family
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and the family...now and for the days ahead.
Janice Williams
October 26, 2020
Please accept my deepest condolences. Alex and I bonded over our name. We used to talk once or twice a week, He always had a smile, and was the most sincere, inquisitive person who was determined to get ahead in life. He carried himself with empathy, humility, and honor, surely a reflection on his parents and family. The picture above perfectly captures his sunny disposition. He was robbed of a great life, and we were robbed of a chance to see him do great things. I wish you peace.
Alex Darcy
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
October 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Peggy Amolsch
Friend
October 24, 2020
My little cousin will be missed Prayer’s going up for my cousin his mom Edith his father son brothers and all who loved him
Michon Chunn
Family
October 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy and condolences for the family. Our prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Know that God is in control, and He will be your comfort and peace. The Woodards
Deanne Woodard
Friend
October 24, 2020
We are praying for the entire family. Alex was a bright young man always had a smile on his face.
Charmaine Jones
Friend
October 24, 2020
Love you very much nephew❤❤❤❤❤.
Lolita Drakes
Family
October 24, 2020
Deepest Sympathy on the loss of your son. Although you wii miss him everyday, he will always be with you in your heart.
Sylvia Richardson
Friend
October 24, 2020
Praying for comfort and peace for the family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
Friend
