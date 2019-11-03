|
|
ALFONSO
UNDA, 91
LAKE WALES - Alfonso Unda, 91, of Lake Wales passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1928 in Quito, Ecuador.
He was preceded in death by parents Rafael Unda and Mercedes Garzon, and brother, Eduardo Unda and sister, Cecilia Pazmiño.
Alfonso was an entrepreneur and loved to read. He and his wife migrated to Polk County in 2000 to be with their children. He was the patriarch of the family who saw one of his dreams come true by living in the United States. He was always proud of his children's accomplishments, particularly, having their own families, careers and homes.
Alfonso is survived his five children: Danny Unda, Doris Smith, Sylvia Riofrio, Luis Unda and Paulina Unda, daughters-in-law Griselle Unda and Mercedes Ricaurte; son-in-law Frank Smith. He is also survived by his sisters Mercedes Russo and Susana Unda, nine grandchildren, four great grand children and one great great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10:00-10:30am with a funeral Mass following at 10:30am.
Published in Ledger on Nov. 3, 2019