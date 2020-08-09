ALFRED CHARLES 'CHIP'THULLBERY, Jr.LAKE WALES - Alfred Charles (Chip) Thullbery, Jr. of Lake Wales, Florida, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Moffitt Cancer Center, from an aggressive melanoma cancer in his liver and bone marrow. He lived fully until the cancer emerged and within three weeks debilitated him and took his life. We, his family and friends, are feeling bereft at losing Chip so suddenly, but are grateful to have had him in our lives.A native of Lake Wales, Chip attended Washington and Lee University and Law School in Virginia. He graduated in 1977 and served for much of his career as Chief Assistant State Attorney until his retirement in 2012. Chip became a familiar face in the midst of difficult cases, working to bring the spirit of the law in a way that balanced compassion with justice. His colleagues spoke of how much they enjoyed serving with Chip.Chip embraced many opportunities for community service and leadership that connected with his abilities, his values, and things he enjoyed in life including: the Lake Wales Library Association, the Lake Wales Arts Council and Lake Wales Art Show, the YMCA Board, and Lake Wales Hospital Board. In these and other roles, Chip quietly shared wisdom and guidance to many local and wider organizations and individuals.Chip was a lifetime member of Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church where he offered ministries of leadership and service, including the ministry of hospitality.Through the years Chip enjoyed many hobbies and leisure activities that included: scuba diving, running, cooking, and reading, hosting/enjoying family and friends, lunch and a stroll at Bok Tower, and enjoying 3 or 4 nights at Disney several times a year.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in honor of Chip to one of the following: The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, The Lake Wales Arts Council, Friends of the Lake Wales Library Association.The family regrets that due to Covid concerns, the service will be for immediate family. The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd will live stream the service at 9:00AM on Saturday, August 15 on facebook and post it on their YouTube Channel.Chip is survived by: his sister, The Rev. Marion F. Thullbery (Sally Harbold), his brother, Robert H. Thullbery (Janet), his brother, John B. Thullbery (Lea), and his four nieces and nephews, Jason Thullbery (Hannah), Sarah Proctor (Joey), Jay Thullbery, and Anna Thullbery (Chad Newsome).