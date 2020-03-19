Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED PRYOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED E. PRYOR


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED E. PRYOR Obituary
ALFRED E.
PRYOR, 92

HAINES CITY - Alfred E. Pryor, 92, of Haines City, FL passed away on March 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 16, 1927 in Wheeler County, GA and moved here in 1977 from Washington. Alfred was employed as a carpet installer and was a proud veteran of the US Army. He attended Shamrock Baptist Church in Haines City and loved playing his guitar and singing.
Alfred was predeceased by his mother, Lula Mae Faircloth; his first wife, Marlene Pryor; brother, James E. Pryor; niece, Carol Mugridge and grandsons, Ray Chandler, II and Anthony Giacalone. He is survived by his wife, of 24 years, Doris I. Pryor; daughters, Linda Chandler of Deland, FL, Patricia Gates of Mesa, AZ; son, Eugene Pryor of Brookings, OR; daughter, Sherry Pryor of Mesa, AZ; niece, Joyce Jordan of Lakeland, FL; nephew, James Pryor of Haines City, FL; niece, Wanda Green of Haines City, FL; many grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 am until the funeral at 12 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -