ALFRED E.
PRYOR, 92
HAINES CITY - Alfred E. Pryor, 92, of Haines City, FL passed away on March 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 16, 1927 in Wheeler County, GA and moved here in 1977 from Washington. Alfred was employed as a carpet installer and was a proud veteran of the US Army. He attended Shamrock Baptist Church in Haines City and loved playing his guitar and singing.
Alfred was predeceased by his mother, Lula Mae Faircloth; his first wife, Marlene Pryor; brother, James E. Pryor; niece, Carol Mugridge and grandsons, Ray Chandler, II and Anthony Giacalone. He is survived by his wife, of 24 years, Doris I. Pryor; daughters, Linda Chandler of Deland, FL, Patricia Gates of Mesa, AZ; son, Eugene Pryor of Brookings, OR; daughter, Sherry Pryor of Mesa, AZ; niece, Joyce Jordan of Lakeland, FL; nephew, James Pryor of Haines City, FL; niece, Wanda Green of Haines City, FL; many grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 am until the funeral at 12 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020