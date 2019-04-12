ALFRED EARL

SAXON



LAKELAND - Alfred Saxon passed away on April 9, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1943 to Herbert and Lillie (Shuman) Saxon in Connersville, Indiana. He was the third of eight children. During his life, he served in the Navy, which is how he met his wife, Carolyn Headley. Alfred and Carolyn were married on October 28, 1966 and had six children. During his life, he worked in a variety of jobs including Hostess/Wonder Bread salesman, stock clerk for Marsh Supermarkets and Publix Supermarkets but his true passion was farming. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, painting, golfing and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lillie Saxon, his brothers, Herbert and Kenneth Saxon and sisters in law Kay and Carol Saxon. He is survived by wife, Carolyn and children, Jo (Tim), Jim (Lynda), Tom (Tammie), David, Lillie and Jennifer, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, brothers, Donald and John and sisters, Pat, Terri and Jeanie.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. A Mass celebrating his life will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 am at Church of Resurrection in Lakeland followed by interment at Florida National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary