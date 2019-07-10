|
ALFRED GEORGE 'BUTCH'
BROSMAN, Jr., 73
HAINES CITY - Alfred George Brosman Jr. 'Butch,' age 73, died July 3, 2019, in Haines City, Florida.
Born January 1, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois of Catholic parents Alfred Sr. and Lena 'Jean' (Wilczewski) Brosman.
He is survived by his wife & companion of forty-five years Katherine Ann, three sisters: Elaine (late Paul) Geffert, Jeanette (spouse Gilbert) Hunnicutt and Lorraine (spouse Rudy) Wunder, three children: Lynn Nuebel, Tami Brosman Cohn (spouse William L. Cohen, Jr.) and Alfred G. Brosman III, three grandchildren: Trevor Holleman, Danny Woo-ldridge and Heather Witcher, as well as several nieces, and nephews.
Al spent his 1st 7 years on the South side of Chicago, IL. From there the family moved to Whiting, IN where he developed a life long appreciation for Lake Michigan especially as seen from Whiting Park.
He worked at Inland Steel and Sinclair Oil Refinery both in East Chicago, IN, before moving his family to Blaine, WA, where he worked at Arco Cherry Point Oil Refinery.
After his children were of age he took a year to explore the wonders of Mexico & Central America by motor home. Upon returning to the USA he moved to Florida where he retired from semi-truck driving in 2006.
He loved to travel and was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and camping as well as golfing wherever he was.
There will be no funeral or memorial service.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019