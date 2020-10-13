ALFRED J. SCHWARK8/19/47 - 10/3/20LAKELAND - Al passed peacefully at home with his wife Jo, granddaughters and sister by his side.Al was born in Germany and came to the us at the age of nine. He resided in Denver till the age of 17 when he joined the army serving as a medic in Vietnam. After his discharge he worked for a civilian contractor as a inspector and range officer where he met the love of his life Jo. They were married July 13, 1985. He then accepted a job in Watertown, NY working for the department of the Army as a range officer devoting his career to building ranges for our soldiers so they were prepared to do battle in any environment. He was honored the Meritorious Service Award and Superior Civilian Service award for his relentless dedication. In 2003 he retired. This experience proved to be Al and Jo's most emotional and rewarding of their personal and professional life. He then was offered a job working for Parson's an engineering firm in Pasadena, CA where he worked as a contract specialist. They then moved to Richmond, VA with the company and he retired in 2009 and made Highland Fairways their home. Al immediately got involved in the community serving in different capacities: golf board and course maintenance and men's golf league. He later became a POA board member directing operations 1 and operations 2 and president.He was loved and respected and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Jo, sister Brigitte Grant, brother Gerhard Schwark, step daughters Anglela Petricone, Dara Petricone and his grandchildren Sarah Lira and Ariannah Lambert.